By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
After a trip they will not soon forget, the Lake Placid Green Dragons will once again be on the road this week. The Green Dragons will be heading to play the Moore Haven Terriers. Game time is scheduled at 7:30 p.m.
The Terriers are coming into the contest with a 3-3 record. Last week Moore Haven came up short against the undefeated Oasis Sharks 28-13. Moore Haven Quarterback Leonard Sampson Jr. hit Hershall Lewis on a 21-yard pass for one score. Sampson had a 1-yard touchdown run to account for the Terriers scoring.
The Green Dragons are entering the contest with a 3-4 record. Last week they traveled to Louisiana to play John Curtis Christian School where Lake Placid was defeated 61-14. Even though the score may not show it, the Green Dragons took a lot away from the trip. Playing a superior team can bring out the best of some players when they know what they need to achieve.
Lake Placid was led by quarterback Shamar Mitchell last week. Mitchell threw touchdown passes to Erskin Toliver for 17 yards and Rayshawn Legree for 6 yards. Katwan Ward had an impressive game. Ward had a 61-yard run to set up one of the Green Dragons’ touchdowns.
The Sebring Blue Streaks host the American Collegiate Academy Pioneers. Game time at Fireman’s Field is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Streaks are coming off a 38-0 loss at the hands of the Lakewood Spartans.
Sebring carries a 4-3 record into tonight’s game while American Collegiate Academy brings in a 2-3 record. The Pioneers are coming off a 27-0 victory against Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy.
Quarterback Kasey Hawthorne will lead the Blue Streaks attack against the Pioneers. Big games from E.J. Lockett, Chavey Harrison, and Johnny Brown will help the Blue Streaks get back into the win column.
The Avon Park Red Devils travel to play the Zephyrhills Christian Academy Warriors with a 7 p.m. start time.
Avon Park has a 0-6 record and is hungry for that first win. Zephyrhills brings in 4-2 record and looks to better their chances to make the playoffs with a win.
Avon Park lost to Fort Meade last week 38-0. Hunter Vanderpool and Stanley Holdman led the rushing attack by the Red Devils. Vanderpool had 42 yards rushing with Holdman contributing 28 yards.
Zephyrhills took on Hudson and came away with an impressive 22-16 victory. Tyler Davis led the Warriors rushing attack with 97 yards. While the receiving side saw Nicholas Whittington’s hauling in 4 receptions for 89 yards.
As the season is about to wind down and every game becomes more important. The Highlands County teams look for support from the community and appreciate everyone coming out to support them. So tonight, make an effort to go out and support your team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.