Hurricane Dorian stirred things up not only in the Atlantic this week but also in high school sports. Most of the state’s sporting events were either canceled or postponed while Dorian lingered on the coast.
Thursday’s match was on the chopping block along with several other local sports but with school resuming earlier than expected the Sebring Blue Streaks were able to host three teams in a round of golf at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, as scheduled.
George Jenkins placed first with a team total of 158, Sebring came in close second with 161, Winter Haven claimed third with 177 and Hardee shot 181.
Zach Doorlag was the low medalist with 38 strokes. Lane Revell and Avery Hurst each shot 39. Beckham Donovan and Cody Carpenter each had 45. Zac Taylor came in with 55.
Sebring Coach Vincent Liles told the Highlands News-Sun, that while he was glad for second place, there were improvements he would like to see.
“We played good enough to win,” stated Liles. “We gave away too many unnecessary shots. We have to improve on our course management if we are going to contend at districts and regionals. Zach Doorlag played solid all day and was the low medalist.”
The Blue Streaks will travel to Lake Wales Tuesday to compete in a round of golf with the Highlanders starting at 3:30 p.m. Sebring will host All Saints Thursday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club starting at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.