SEBRING — The Dixie Youth baseball and softball World Series are fast approaching. Highlands County will be representing Florida in five divisions, with play for two teams starting Saturday while the other three begin their series next weekend. Sebring has two baseball teams (AAA and “O”Zone), and a softball team (Angels Traditional), while Avon Park has a baseball team (Machine Pitch) and Lake Placid has a softball team (Ponytails X-Play).
Sebring will represent Florida in Division I “O”Zone and will travel to Ruston, Louisiana. Sebring, as Team Florida, will play Tennessee in its first game of the series.
“Practices have been going good,” said Coach J.D. Travers. “It has been a long summer. We are just trying to keep them focused but we are also trying to keep it light. We don’t want to be too hard on them.
“It has been hard with it being such a long summer and they have played so much baseball,” Travers said. “They are ready and good to go. We are concentrating on the small things and the little things that matter. That is what will determine the difference.
“We have to get the small things right. If we do the little things right we will do just fine,” he said.
“The players are excited, pumped up and I think they are completely ready,” Travers said. “I think their optimism is high and I think we will make some noise up there.
“I expect our players to represent our town and their families. I want them to carry themselves in a respectful manner. I want them to hustle and give a 110%,” he said.
Sebring “O”Zone is holding fundraisers leading up to the World Series. The first will be tonight from 5-9 p.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s at 2940 U.S. 27 in Sebring. Saturday the team will hold a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IHOP, 600 U.S. 27 North, in Sebring.
“We are thankful for everyone that has helped us and donated. We wouldn’t be able to do this without them,” Travers said.
Sebring will also represent Florida in the AAA division, in Ruston, Louisiana. The team will play Arkansas in their first game of the World Series.
“We have had to cancel a few practices because of the weather but we are getting a couple in a week,” Coach Brian Simmons said. “We are going to practice in the heat and try to get them used to it.
“I think the players are excited to go to the World Series,” he said. “A couple of the players have been to the World Series more than once before. We are going to try to make this exciting as we can for everyone.
“We are going to take it one game at a time and see what we can do,” Simmons said. “The fields will be turf so it will be a lot faster and there is really nothing we can do around here to get prepared for that. We will try to get on the field before our first game but it is what it is at this time.
“We will practice a couple times next week then hit the road,” he said. “I want the players to have fun and enjoy the moment. I expect them to compete all the way to the end and these kids are already winners.
“We did some fundraising and we are thankful for everyone that has helped us,” Simmons said.
Lake Placid will head to Hopkins County, Texas in the Ponytails X-Play division. The team will face Virginia in its first game.
“The girls have been working hard,” said Coach Derek Davis. “Practices have been going well and we are doing our best to get prepared.
“We are sticking with the same old song and dance,” Davis said. “Working hard hitting the ball and throwing the ball. The girls are excited to go to the World Series. They have played a lot of ball and it is still just a game.
“We have been doing a lot of fundraising and the town of Lake Placid has been awesome,” he said. “All of our sponsors came out and helped our girls. We are going to practice throughout the week and do some intrasquad scrimmages Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
“We will head to Louisiana Wednesday,” Davis said. “I want the girls to have fun and give it their best shot. I always knew these girls could make it to the World Series and I am really proud of them.”
For Avon Park Machine Pitch baseball and Sebring Angels Traditional softball, the World Series begins Saturday. Avon Park will play in Ruston, Louisiana and Sebring will be in Alexandria, Louisiana. The World Series for Sebring AAA and “O”Zone and Lake Placid Ponytails X-Play begins Saturday, Aug. 3.
