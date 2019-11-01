By BETSY WELLS
Golf Hammock Ladies Golf Association
The Golf Hammock lady golfers welcomed back their friends from the north in grand style with a Step Aside Scramble, followed by a delicious luncheon in the Golf Hammock Bar and Grill. Following are those players who were in the money — the top four teams.
The winning team was made up of Rosie Mays, Lorraine Friend, Roxie McMillon and Deborah Grace. Rosie Mays was also one of the closest to the pin winners. Second place honors went to Marilyn Redenbarger (who was the second closest-to-the-pin winner,) Tami Dunlap, Glenda Conrad and Judy Trier.
Third place went to the team of Betsy Wells, Rosie Foote, Susan Accorsi and Patricia Lowe. While Patricia Lowe didn’t win a closest-to-the-pin, she was leading her team on the putting green, sinking many clinch, long putts. The fourth place team was made up of ladies association members Monica Shores, Kathy Saleeba, Cynthia Dall and Ellyn Losse. Congrats to all!
Interested in hearing more about golf with the ladies in the Golf Hammock Ladies Golf Association? Just give Betsy Wells, Membership and Publicity Chair, a call or text at 804-536-6299. She’d love to tell you more.
