The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of October gives anglers the new moon phase which starts Thursday and ends next Wednesday and a rainy season weather forecast predicting a low pressure system entering the state some time on Friday.
All fishing factors considered; there will not be enough of a temperature drop to cause water temperatures to decline into the ideal feeding range of seventy to eighty-two degrees as was predicted a week ago. So fish will remain in deeper water during this month’s new moon phase.
However there will be good fishing prior to the arrival of the low pressure system, which is forecasted to arrive Friday midday. Therefore you can expect pre-front feeding conditions to occur Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Today a high pressure system will push fish upward into shoreline areas so I’m expecting very good fishing today during the morning and evening hours. There will be a moderate to strong northeast wind today which is the opposite wind we’ve had for the past two to three days. Therefore fish will still be in the northern and eastern shorelines of lakes and west and south shorelines of islands.
However fish will be on the move later today as the wind pattern of the next four day will be consistently out of an easterly direction. So fish will be moving westward through the lake starting Thursday or perhaps sooner, this evening.
The new moon occurs Sunday and the lunar perigee occurs Saturday which would normally make this month’s new moon very strong, however we are five days away from the moon arriving at its lowest orbit point in the sky so the lunar interference factor will be minimal and a peak rating will only rise to a 6-level and perhaps a 7-rating on Sunday and Monday.
“The lunar interference factor” occurs when the new moon or full moon blocks the sun’s energy for a two to three hour period which causes a burst in energy entering the earth’s atmosphere when the moon moves out of the way. And this block-unblocking activity, occurs the most when the moon is within the direct line of the earth to the sun, i.e. the “High” position in the sky---straight up overhead.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday barometric pressure-rise will produce excellent fishing during the midmorning hours. And Thursday will have a pre-front feeding migration either during the mid-to-late morning hours and or during the late-afternoon to sunset hours.
Depending on the timing of the low pressure system, the pre-front feeding action could take place Friday morning. So be sure to check regularly to learn the arrival time when pressure begins to rapidly fall….fish always feed in the two to three hours prior to this weather change. When the wind direction changes from east to southeast, expect pressure to begin to drop.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:19 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:31 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Atmospheric pressure will be rising throughout the morning today so the feeding period could extend to the midday hours.
Thursday and Friday the barometric pressure upward change will be good for fishing throughout the midmorning hours from 9-11:30 a.m. But Friday night through Saturday pressure will be dropping as a low pressure system works its way through the state. Therefore fish will be moving downward to open deep water.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 4:04 p.m. and the sunset at 6:49 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 4-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later into the evening by 45 minutes.
Saturday and Sunday the sunset and moonset will produce excellent fishing from 5-8 p.m. A rating of 5 will occur Saturday through Monday during this period.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 11-15 full moon, 25-30 new moon, November 9-14 full moon and 23-28 new moon. December 9-14 full moon, and 23-28 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.07 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 39’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.