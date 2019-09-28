By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
AVON PARK – Cross County rivalry has gone back generations and they met once again Thursday night when the Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Lake Placid Green Dragons. Lake Placid swept Avon Park in three sets but the Red Devils did not go down without a fight in the Class 4A-District 12 encounter. The Green Dragons won with scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-19.
“A much improved team for us,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We know we have a rough road ahead. With Homecoming week it has been rough with practices and a million things going on. I am proud of the way they came out and executed, especially with the first set. They came out and set the tone for the whole match and I was proud about that.”
Lake Placid took the lead early in the first set with Stefani Barajas going on an impressive eight-point run. The Green Dragons increased their lead with Kayla Domenech making a four-point run, expanding Lake Placid’s lead to 13-2. Avon Park trailed behind only scoring one or two points at a time. The Green Dragons built their lead to 18-7. Rhiannon Sutherlin increased Lake Placid’s lead with five-point run bring the Green Dragons just one-point shy of victory. Lake Placid made the last point to win 25-9 putting them up 1-0.
The Green Dragons came out strong in the second set. Domenech served a four-point run to put Lake Placid up 6-3. Lake Placid libero Yesinia Ramirez served a three-point run to increase the Green Dragons lead to 10-5. Avon Park’s Kinsley Jackson went back to the line and served a two-point run to narrow the deficit to 12-8. Valeria Vega widened the gap for Lake Placid with a three-point run, to bring the score to 16-9. The Red Devils and Green Dragons had several long volleys and Lake Placid came out on top with a final score of 25-17 escalating their lead to 2-0.
“I thought we could have done a lot better than we did,” said Avon Park Coach Jaime Bohan. “In the pre-season tournament we took them to five sets, so starting off slow was a shock. I know how our girls are and the dynamic that we have. If we don’t start off good then we will be struck in the hole. I think we were all high strung because we really want this win and I think we were just too antsy. We were doing little mistakes that we shouldn’t have and I think we over-hyped ourselves.
“I think our setters, Kinsley Jackson, Gabriella Sboto and Savannah Durrance did really well and were hustling for every ball. Our passer Melina Palacios was one of our better passers tonight. I think we just made more mistakes than Lake Placid tonight. I don’t think they are this great team that is better than us but error-wise, we made more errors than them. We hope to get them in their home next week.”
Avon Park continued to battle in the third set and refused to go down without a fight. Lake Placid took the lead early once again with Barajas serving a four-point run giving the Green Dragons a 4-0 lead. The Red Devils rallied to take the lead with an impressive six-point run by Savannah Navarro pushing Avon Park into a 6-5 lead. The Red Devils built their lead to 9-6. The Green Dragons rallied with a three-point run by Capuano to tie the set at 10. Avon Park and Lake Placid were neck-and-neck tying at 12, 14 and 16. The Red Devils had a slight lead of 17-16 when Ramirez went on a five-point run rocketing Lake Placid back into the lead with a score of 21-18. Capuano served the final three-point run that Lake Placid needed to edge Avon Park 25-19 winning the match 3-0.
“We have a tough schedule coming up to get ready for districts,” said Bauder. “Right now we are sitting in third place and that is not the usual slot for us. It is not what we wanted but we will have to bring all we got. I was very proud of them, everyone got to play tonight and it was a good night for the Dragons. My middles and setters did great. It was a team effort tonight and communication was a lot better than it has been.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons won the Class 4A-District 12 match 3-0 increasing their record to 11-11 for the season and raising their district record to 3-1. The Avon Park Red Devils’ season record dropped to 6-8 and their district record is now 1-3. Avon Park travels to Lake Wales for a match against the Lake Wales Highlanders on Monday starting at 7 p.m. The Green Dragons and Red Devils will go head-to-head once again on Tuesday in Lake Placid for Senior Night with a start time of 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.