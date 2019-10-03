By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons took on the Avon Park Red Devils in a Class 4A-District 12 volleyball match that could have implications when districts roll around in a few weeks. The Green Dragons swept the Red Devils 3-0 with scores of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-22. This win raises Lake Placid’s record to 12-11 for the season and 4-2 in district play. Avon Park’s record drops to 7-9 for the season and 1-5 in districts.
All the sets in the match between these county rivals were back-and-forth. The first set saw an even match until the Green Dragons got up 16-13 with Yesenia Ramirez serving them into the lead. Estefani Barajas served the winning point as Denni Sanders hit the winning shot over on the return. The Green Dragons won the set 25-18.
“Definitely a rough night, we made a little more mistakes than I would like to see especially with districts coming up,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We need to clean up those mistakes but we did really well serving tonight, our passing was great, and our net play was really great.”
The second set was the same as the first. Strong back-and-forth play with huge serves by Savannah Durrance, Erica Vargas and Emilie Mason for Avon Park. Lake Placid’s Kayla Domenech served up 5 straight points to pull away from the Red Devils. Domenech would lead the Green Dragons with five aces on the night. The Green Dragons would take the set 25-20.
“We had a lot of confidence going into this game,” said Avon Park Assistant Coach Brianna Roque. “You could see three times out of all three sets we were 20-15. We are there but we are just having problems finishing. We are cleaning up a little bit. We just need to fix our defense. That’s really where we are struggling.”
In the third set the Green Dragons took command. They fired out 6-1 and 8-3 and never lost control but still kept it interesting. Strong play by Faith Zahn at the net would prove to be a factor. Zahn had a team-high of 12-kills to lead the Green Dragons.
Ramirez served to bring her team just one point away from victory with a score of 24-15, with a 5-point run. Mental mistakes by the Dragons and strong play by Avon Park’s Kimberly Banegas pulled Avon Park close 24-22. The Dragons were able to pull out the next point for a 25-22 win sweeping the Red Devils in three sets.
Barajas led the Green Dragons with 17 assists and 13 digs. Jenna Capuano made 11 assists and Ramirez contributed 12 digs.
Avon Park has an away match against the Frostproof Bulldogs tonight starting at 7 p.m. They follow that up with an away match with the Haines City Hornets on Monday.
Lake Placid will travel to LaBelle tonight with a start time of 7 p.m. Next week the Green Dragons have an away matches against Sebring Tuesday night. District tournament action will begin Oct 14.
