By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
The Lake Placid Green Dragons girls’ golf team teed off against the Clewiston Tigers on Tuesday, at Placid Lakes Country Club.
The Green Dragons won with a four-person score of 242 to 245 for the nine-hole match.
Under the tutelage of Coach Dan Coomes, the Green Dragons finished the tight match shooting a team score of 242, even with all the distractions and activities of Homecoming Week.
“We didn’t approach the match the way I thought we should but we prevailed as far as win-loss,” Coach Dan Coomes stated. “When you have Homecoming week, you never know what’s coming out. That was tonight.”
Lake Placid’s Samantha Piemonte led the Green Dragons with a low score of 57, Morgan Miller shot a 60 while Lauren Chapman came in with a 62 and Brianna Johnson rounded out the scoring with a 63. Also playing for the Green Dragons that did not factor in the outcome was Claire McClellan and Catherine Kelley who each shot 63.
The Green Dragon girls’ team is composed of only one returning player. Junior Lauren Chapman brings experience to a young club and some new faces give hope for the program in the future. Coach Coomes explains to his players “This game is shot by shot and you can’t worry about the last shot. You can’t do anything about it. So the next shot comes up and that’s the one you gotta hit.”
“We only have one returning high school player and that’s Lauren. The rest of our players are all first-year players for our high school. So we are learning a lot about the game.” commented Coach Coomes.
When asked why he is coaching girls golf after years of coaching different sports at Lake Placid High School like baseball, basketball and golf. Coach Coomes replied “The type of coach I am, I have always felt like if I can help a little bit of the enjoyment of the game and they can learn some stuff about life.”
The Dragons will travel for a match against the Labelle Bulldogs today at 3:30 p.m. They have already played Labelle and won that match but every match is different. The next home match will be Oct 10th against Avon Park in the final match before district tournament play begins.
