By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
If you’re heading out to watch Lake Placid football tonight, that won’t be easy. Yes, it will, Big Easy! The Lake Placid football team are on the road to play John Curtis Christian School (River Ridge, Louisiana) in a once in a lifetime opportunity. The Green Dragons will take on John Curtis at Pan American Stadium in New Orleans.
The Patriots are 4-0 and coming off a 36-22 victory against the St Augustine (La.) Purple Knights. The Patriots are also ranked nationally at number 18 in the latest MaxPreps rankings.
John Curtis Christian School only needed 31 total offensive plays last week in their victory. Quarterback Collin Guggenheim scored on runs of 1 yard, 42 yards, 52 yards and 76 yards. Running back Corey Wren scored on an 88-yard touchdown run to account for the Patriots’ scoring.
The Patriots rushed for 359 total yards in the game. Guggenheim had 202-yards and Wren accounted for 125 rushing yards. Guggenheim only needed to attempt three passes for 10 yards in leading the Patriots.
The Patriots Defense was led by Matthew Jayne with 15 tackles and one sack. Kylin White had 13 tackles and one sack. Also, Angelo Anderson had 10 tackles and two sacks in the game.
The Dragons are coming into the contest with a 3-3 record. Lake Placid is on a two-game winning streak and hope to upset the highly ranked Patriots. All cylinders were running last week as Lake Placid defeated Frostproof 41-20.
The Green Dragons offense is led by Shamar Mitchell. Mitchell threw touchdowns to Javarie White for 62 yards, Erskin Toliver for 33 yards and rushed for an 8-yard and a 53-yard touchdown himself. Katwan Ward had rushing touchdowns of 8 yards and 46 yards to account for Dragons scoring.
The Dragons defense is led by Toliver, who had an interception last week, along with Ian Dominguez, Joshua Vega, Jackson Griffin and Will Taylor.
John Curtis Christian School was the 2018 Division 1 state champions for the state of Louisiana. The Patriots have a rich history of football. The head football coach, J.T. Curtis, is entering his 51st season at the helm of the football program. He has 27 state championships in his career. Coach Curtis has three players (Anderson to Tulane, Guggenheim to Army and Wren to Georgia) who have committed to Division 1 schools.
The game may be far away, but you can still watch the game. The game can be seen on YouTube. Type in John Curtis Football in the search box. Review the choices and select John Curtis versus Lake Placid. You can begin watching the pregame show at 7:45 p.m.
The Patriots broadcast team also has a feature where you can text to the announcers. Text 1-504-259-7690 and give your name and location. Then leave a message for your Lake Placid High School Green Dragons!
In other local football, the Avon Park Red Devils and Sebring Blue Streaks are also on the road this week but not quite as far away as the Green Dragons.
The Red Devils are playing the Fort Meade Miners tonight beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Miners are 0-6 for the season while Avon Park is 0-5. Both teams will be battling hard for their first win of the season.
Avon Park is looking to fix a few mental mistakes they made last week in their 51-34 loss to the Discovery Spartans.
The Sebring Blue Streaks are headed to St. Petersburg to face the Lakewood Spartans, who are undefeated with a record of 6-0.
Sebring is coming off a blowout win last week against the Mulberry Panthers. The Blue Streaks rocked the Panthers with a 41-0 victory. Sebring is looking to give the Spartans their first loss of the season tonight.
Kasey Hawthorne will lead the Blue Streaks at quarterback with strong players like Chase Doty and Johnny Brown leading the defense.
The Blue Streaks and Spartans will kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
