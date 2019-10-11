By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — In what could be a preview of the future, the Sebring Middle School football team took on the Lake Placid Green Dragons Tuesday night. The host, Green Dragons took a defensive-minded game, 8-6, in defeating the Streaks.
The Blue Streaks, coached by Cliff Howell, scored first with 3:37 left in the first quarter. Sebring’s Chase Sevigny took the ball from quarterback Len Grant on a 12-yard romp into the end zone for the first score on the night. The 2-point conversion attempt was fumbled away and the Blue Streaks led 6-0.
“I love our guys,” stated Coach Howell. “We will rebound from it. It’s middle school football. You lose a lot of eighth-graders. We have a very, very young team. We have a lot of seventh graders so the future is promising but we just didn’t get it done tonight. Hats off to Lake Placid. They deserved to win this game.”
Lake Placid could not muster much offense on the night. Led by quarterback Jaylen Bales the Green Dragons stalled on drives in the first half. The Blue Streaks carried a 6-0 lead into halftime.
The third quarter saw neither team gain any ground as both teams went scoreless. The fourth quarter was another story. The Green Dragons took advantage of a Blue Streaks miscue.
Lake Placid’s Mosley McCray scooped up a fumble and returned it 63-yards for a Green Dragons touchdown tying the game at 6. On the 2 point conversion, Douglas McCray converted and the Lake Placid took a 8-6 lead.
Lake Placid stopped Sebring, but fumbled the ball away with 1:53 left in the game. The Blue Streaks would drive down to the 16-yard line with 33.7 seconds left on the clock. Quarterback Grant threw toward the end zone, only to be intercepted by the Lake Placid’s Gunner Sala with 23 seconds left.
The Green Dragons ran out the clock and celebrated their first win of the season.
“We had a good game,” Lake Placid’s first-year Head Coach Troy Garrison stated. “The defense was really solid. All-around good defensive effort. We have to work on offense but I got some good players and we are getting better every week. Sebring brought a good game to us. They rode the ball hard. I am proud of the Dragons. We appreciate you all coming out here. We appreciate all the parents coming out and supporting us.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host the Avon Park Red Devils Tuesday in their last home game of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.