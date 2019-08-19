LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid High School volleyball team has a new look and new nets heading into this season.
The Green Dragons have put in several hours perfecting their techniques and skills. Lake Placid will play its first game of the season Tuesday night against the Okeechobee Brahmans.
“Practices have been going really well,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We have been working hard all summer, the girls have been training on their own and we have done some open gym stuff. They came in rocking it hard on our first official day. We have a lot of leadership on our team with eight seniors so that helps. We have some newbies that we are trying to work into the mix because we will have a lot of shoes to fill next year. We are working them into the game."
The Green Dragons will face some new opponents this season.
“Right now we look good but at the same time we have only been playing ourselves,” said Bauder. “I'm excited to see them play. This season we are playing teams we have never played before. It will be some new blood and it will be nice to play someone different. We did a couple of scrimmages over the summer with Desoto and Hardee and it showed us that we have things to work on.”
Lake Placid is building momentum with a talented and experienced roster.
“We are still moving at our speed and we need to start moving at other team's speeds,” Bauder said. “Once we get into the season and start to see how other teams are playing, it will be different. We are working hard and I love their enthusiasm this year. These girls have had me since middle school and are used to the way I coach. Things are falling into place and we are excited for another year and hopefully another trophy.”
The Green Dragons, who have won six district titles in a row, have several returning players.
“Yesenia Ramirez is our libero and our other defensive specialist is Valeria Vega,” said Bauder. “My setters Jenna Capuano and Estefani Barajas are both returning. We had to replace our outside hitter, who graduated, so we have Denni Sanders, Kayla Domenech and Taylor Walker who have stepped up. We have some new middles, Rhiannon Sutherlin transitioned from outside hitter and Faith Zahn moved up from JV. Overall we have twelve great athletes and I am looking forward to having them all year so we will see how it goes.”
Lake Placid isn't the tallest of teams.
“We are middle of the road as far as height is concerned,” stated Bauder. “We do have some pretty athletic girls who can jump pretty high. We have to work on our blocking game, we are shorter on the pin blocking so it will be the difference in our defense. It is not something that Yesenia can't dig because that is what she does best. She is looking forward to having a little more action this year.”
“Practices has been going pretty good,” said Zuliema Brajas. “I think we will have a great team. Our team will be pretty powerful this year. I am excited about a new season, not sure how it will turn out but with Coach Bauder I think it will be fine. Our goal is to win and go further than we did last year.”
The Green Dragons have a few updates.
“We have new uniforms, nets and sponsors,” said Bauder. “We are now with Under Armor so that makes a little bit of difference. I think the new color is fresh, cool and something new. We have the eight seniors who are looking forward to leaving their legacy behind so this is going to be a fun year for us.”
Tuesday night the Green Dragons will honor Mrs. Naisha Henderson who was a beloved AVID teacher at Lake Placid High School who passed away recently. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Naisha Henderson Foundation and there will also be donation jars out as well.
“We will be doing a tribute to Mrs. Henderson who passed away recently,” Bauder said. “A lot of my girls are AVID students so it touched us pretty hard. This is a way that the girls wanted to give back. We are dedicating our first game to her and her family. We want to bring in our first win in honor of her.”
Tuesday night's game against Okeechobee starts at 7 p.m.
