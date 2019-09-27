By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
The events and traditions that come with Homecoming Week are almost over. The Lake Placid Green Dragon football team is focused on the task at hand. Playing hard and defeating the Frostproof Bulldogs tonight for a Homecoming victory will complete that task.
Coach Carl White stated, “I am so excited for our students. I hope they participate. I hope they have a great time this week but at the end of the day our team has to go out and perform.” Coach White is looking to continue the momentum created last week and carry that over for another victory for the Dragons.
The Green Dragons are coming off a much-needed win against Fort Meade last Friday by a score of 37-20. The Dragons offense started to show signs of life and seemed to have worked out some of the kinks.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 26-25 victory against Father Lopez Catholic (Daytona Beach FL) this past Friday. Head Coach Shannon Benton’s team was losing 19-6 at half time. The second-half surge by the Bulldogs’ defense and special teams helped as they blocked two extra-point attempts in the game.
The Bulldogs are led by Senior Quarterback Bennie Spry. Frostproof’s playmakers last week were Trevor Melhorn, Willie Knighton, and Darriel Davis. The Bulldog defense has stepped up in games also. They shutout Avon Park a few weeks back and showed true grit in the win last week. The Bulldogs only gave up one touchdown in the second half.
For the Green Dragons to be successful they will need big nights out of their running backs Katwan Ward and Javarie White. Ward had an impressive 72-yard run against Fort Meade and J.White was impressive receiving out of the backfield. Shamar Mitchell stepped in at quarterback and ran the team like a veteran.
The defense will also play a vital role in the outcome of the game. Led by Ian Dominguez, Joshua Vega, Will Taylor, Erskin Toliver, and Izayiah Patterson. The defense has become stronger as the season has played out.
The team had film sessions on Monday to give them a better understanding of what they were doing well and also what they needed to work on. There is no doubt that Coach White will have them ready to play especially during Homecoming week in front of the hometown crowd.
Coach White also commented, “At the end of the day we gotta go play a game against a very very good Frostproof football team. To try to keep this thing going.”
Lake Placid and Frostproof will kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
