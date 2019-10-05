By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — County rivalry has long been a tradition here in Highlands. The Avon Park Red Devils, Sebring Blue Streaks and Lake Placid Green Dragons always draw crowds when they compete against each other. Thursday’s swimming and diving competition was no different. The Red Devils hosted the Blue Streaks and Green Dragons at the Teri Heiring Aquatic Center.
Lake Placid came in first place with the ladies getting 153 points and the boys getting 113 for a team total of 266. Sebring placed second with the girls getting 96 and the boys made 114 for a team score of 210. Avon Park came in third with the boys getting 102 and the ladies coming in with 75 totalling 177 as a team.
“The meet was just what we expected, close and fast,” said Avon Park Coach Tracy Lee. “It is always a a great time when we get our local schools together. In many cases those are your rivals but with swim we are all friends and the athletes “hang-out” together as friends and the same is true with the coaches.”
In the girls 200-yard medley relay, the foursome of Rachael Peitz, Anna Sapp, Juliana Bogaert and Chelsea Leblanc placed first for Lake Placid with a time of 2:09.37. Sebring placed second with the team of Hannah Berry, Anna Ruano, Sophia Kogelschatz and Ashley Keith clocking 2:17.98. Rounding out the top three was the other Lake Placid squad of Nicole Beard, Chloe Leblanc, Madi Murphy and Jaida Goodyear with 2:24.64.
The boys division of the 200 medley relay was won by the Lake Placid quartet of Peyton Ming, Keith Sigrist, Tyler Baker and Daniel Maulden with 1:52.14. Sebring came in second when the team of James Branca, Yiargos Panagiotopoulos, Justin Barrett and Mason Griffin clocked a 1:56.74. In third place was the squad of Reese Robinson, Nathan Ahrens, Logan Cox and Jackson Barben from Avon Park with 2:03.55.
“It was a great meet for our team,” stated Lake Placid Coach Tom Creel. “It was a chance to bring the best swimmers in the county together and race! As we get closer to the state series, it is great for us to get together and push each other to swim faster.”
Avon Park senior Hailey Myers broke another school record with time of 1:00.02 in the girls 100-yard freestyle, the previous record was held by Hannah Farr with a time of 1:00.18. Green Dragon’s Peitz claimed second with 1:04.70 and Sebring’s Berry rounded out the top three with 1:08.88.
Red Devils’ Josh Farless broke his 200 freestyle record for a second time this week, having broke his record from last meet. The current record now stands at 1:55.47. Avon Park’s Reese Robinson placed second with 2:15.32 and Lake Placid’s Hunter Lane-Castello came in third with 2:16.76.
Sebring’s Jenson DeWitt came in first place in the girls diving competition with 152.55 points. Coming in close second was Lake Placid’s Bogaert with 151.90. Green Dragon Chloe Leblanc placed third with 149.05 and Kyara Chambers of Sebring made 123.35.
“We have seen some great improvement in a lot of our swimmers as they better their times,” said Sebring Coach Pat Caton. “These close, tight-scoring meets are challenging but our swimmers seem to pull through.”
In the boys division, Avon Park’s Casey Smith had a personal best score of 164.40 taking first place in the meet. Blue Streak Will Cochlin claimed second place with 145.40 and Charlie Arseneau of Lake Placid rounded out the top three with 135.35. Blue Streak Luis Velez made 125.30 and Green Dragon Ethan VonMerveldt got 105.20.
“We were very pleased with the way in which all of our athletes performed,” stated Lee. “The swimmers were impressive with times dropping from hundredths of a second to approximately 21 seconds being dropped by Kinsloe Barben in the 500-yard free after only swimming this event three times.
“I’m very excited for Kinsloe and looking forward to watching her drop additional time in the future. David Mulero, Junior continues to stay motivated and drop time in all of his events each time becoming more and more pumped and encouraged striving for a new personal best every meet.”
Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring are all participating in the Hardee Invitational. A two day event that wraps up today with the swimming portion beginning at 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.