FORT MYERS – Fort Myers High School came from behind to beat Sebring by a score of 20-10 in the season opener for both teams on Friday night at Sam Sirianni Field.
“We have a long way to go,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We have to stick together though. We have to become more coachable and we have to do a better job coaching. They made a good adjustment and we tried to adjust on the fly and couldn’t.”
Fort Myers came out strong in the first quarter. It took the Green Wave only three plays to make their first touchdown of the game. Fort Myers was on Sebring’s 39-yard line when quarterback, Carter Lane, passed to John Coleus for a touchdown. The Green Wave kicked the extra point to take a 7-0 lead with 11:20 left in the first period.
Sebring tied the game up before the end of the first quarter. Quarterback Kasey Hawthorne ran the ball to Fort Myers 2-yard line. E.J. Lockett capped the drive with a short scoring run. The Blue Streaks made the extra point tying the game at 7 with 4:20 left in the first quarter. Lockett rushed for 67 yards on 13 carries and scored one touchdown.
“Kasey Hawthorne played well at quarterback,” stated Scott. “He missed a couple throws but also made a few throws. We have to get better. I did see a lot of positives and a lot of improvement. We had some guys trying to do their own thing and we can’t have that. If they want to do their own thing they won’t play for me.”
During the second quarter the Green Wave fumbled and Johnny Brown recovered the ball for the Blue Streaks.
In the third quarter, Sebring worked its way down the field to the Fort Myers 16-yard line. Hawthorne handed the ball off to Chavey Harris who weaved his way to the 7-yard line. Hawthorne had a big night running the ball with 172 yards on 11 attempts. He passed for 49 yards.
After a couple of losses, Sebring went for a field goal. Blue Streak kicker Alen Arceo drilled the ball through the uprights to claim a 10-7 lead for Sebring.
Fort Myers used a potent ground game to move down the field to the Blue Streak 9-yard line. The Green Wave gave the ball to Zemare Harvin who was taken down on the 1-yard line as the third quarter came to an end.
At the start of the fourth, Reginald Davis powered his way into the end zone for a touchdown.
The Green Wave went for a 2-point point conversion but were stopped by the strong Sebring defense. Fort Myers led 13-10 with 11:55 left in the game.
Sebring’s Quentin Joyner sacked the quarterback a couple of times during the fourth quarter to stop Fort Myers drives.
Fort Myers managed to put together another drive led by Coleus who ran the ball in for a 15-yard touchdown. The extra point gave the Green Wave a 20-10 lead with 5:20 remaining to play.
The Sebring Blue Streaks were unable to recover and time ran out in the 20-10 loss.
Sebring hosts Winter Haven on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
“For next week we are going watch films and see what Winter Haven does,” said Scott. “We are going to coach the kids up and they have to take what we are coaching, if they don’t they won’t play.”
