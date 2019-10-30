By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING — As the sun was rising over Highlands County Saturday morning, runners were taking their mark for the 10th Annual ARC Halloween 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park. A total of 161 athletes and a couple four-legged competitors participated with several dressed for the Halloween themed occasion.
The Male Open Winner was Jim Gibbs, who came in first with a time of 22:05.7. Kathleen Hall was the Female Open Winner placing 13th overall in 26:37.7.
During Saturday’s event there was also a costume contest. Leslie Morrison won the competition dressed at Beetlejuice and her dog Isabella was dressed in a red gown for the occasion. Levi and Jamie Dancer won the kids division dressed as sharks.
“It was an awesome race with good weather,” said Leslie Morrison. “Isabella (Morrison’s golden retriever) did really well. She is worn out because this is her first time completing the whole three miles. I saw this race in the Highlands News-Sun and I thought if I dress Isabella up and myself then we will have a good chance of winning. I would absolutely do this race again. These 5K are good to do to prepare for the Heartland Triathlon. This gets those miles in. Chet Brojek does a great job organizing these events.”
Angel Gonzalez placed first in the male 14-and-under division when he clocked a 24:45.9 placing him in seventh overall. Coming in second was Christopher Garrison with 25:07.0 and in third was Austin Alm with 25:14.1. In the female division, Sofy Simms placed first with 33:58.0. Emma Beck came in second with 36:18.3 and in third was Isabel Simms with 36:19.9.
The female 15 to 19 winner was Juana Gonalez with 30:11.4 and placing second was Jenna Murphy with 30:18.6. The male first-place recipient was Alejando Gonzalez who clocked a 22:06.8 and in second was Dominic Lugo with a 29:49.1.
The female 25 to 29 first-place finisher was Shefali Azad, who clocked a 48:35.5.
In the male 35 to 39 group, Jon Hallas came in first place in 26:26.9, placing him 12th overall. David Beumel was second with 30:10.2 and John Dean II rounded out the top three with 31:44.6. The female winner was Shannon Collins with 28:36.1 and coming in second was Kate Thurston with 29:29.4. The third place finisher was Morrison with 32:23.0.
The female 55 to 59 first place finisher was Robin Gonzalez with 38:25.2 and the male winner was Roger Chapman with 23:11.0.
“I thought this race was really cool,” said Tallen Simms, age 11. “I came in at 28:34. This course had more curves than other races I have done. It was different. I am dressed as Richard Simmons for the costume contest. I plan on doing the Jingle Bell Run and this one again next year. My grandma, Joan McNamara, works for the ARC and told me about this race. I had a lot of fun.”
For complete race results please visit cfs-timing.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.