The Ridge Area Arc and MidFlorida Credit Union present the 10th Annual Halloween 5K run/walk. Costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best costume. The 1-mile Family Fun Run will make a comeback this year.
The race is today at Highlands Hammock State Park starting at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. There is a special team rate of $15 for school track and field and cross-country teams. The cost will be $25.
The event will benefit Ridge Area Arc serves persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Highlands, Polk and the surrounding area. There will be goodie bags for all and a special runner gift for the first 100 registered and paid. If you register after Oct. 15 there is no gift guaranteed. There will prizes for best costume and most donation monies raised.
Parrot-Head golf scramble with a twist
The Heartland Lakesharks Parrot Head club is hosting a nine-hole two parrot-head golf scramble with a twist that is set for Sunday, Oct. 27 at Sebring Golf Club. The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. and is open to the public with a limit of 40 golfers. The cost is $20 and a donation of items for the Veterans.
Sign up deadline is Thursday, Oct. 24. For any questions or to sign up please contact Amy Howard at ahoward7411@gmail.com or Linda Breslich at woman2blame.lrb@gmail.com
The is PHUN (Parrot-Head fun) tournament and open to all levels. Awards will be given at Caddyshack Bar and Grill at 3 p.m. There will also be a best costume contest and “other” awards.
The Parrot-Heads are collecting “Toiletries for Vet’s Ditty Bags”. Donations of toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, body soap, shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, shavers, combs, hand sanitizer, lotion, small packages of treats, Kleenex, pens and notepads are needed.
St. Catherine 5K
The St. Catherine Catholic School will present its Warriors 1st Annual Glow Night Run 5K and 1 mile walk. The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Golf Hammock Golf Club located at 2222 Golf Hammock Drive in Sebring.
Registration will begin at 4 p.m. The 1 mile walk has a start time of 5:30 p.m. and the 5K is set for for 5:45 p.m.
Registration ends Tuesday, Oct. 29. To Register please visit runsignup.com/Race/FL/Sebring/Warriors1stAnnual 5KRUN1MileWalk
Junior Tennis After School Tennis Lessons
After school tennis lesson are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center located at the Country Club of Sebring. Lessons begin Oct. 28 and run through Nov. 22. Ages 4 thru 18 and beginners are welcome. USPTA certified tennis professional, Horace Watkis is the instructor.
The sessions go for 4 weeks with 1 class per week. Tiny Tots (ages 4-6) are Tuesdays from 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a cost of $37. Future Champs (ages 6-12) have a choice of any day of the week with a start time of 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a cost of $45. Pre-Tournament Academy is held Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $60. High School Team Level is held Thurdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more information please contact Coach Horace Watkis at his office at 863-386-4282 or his cell 863-414-2164 or by email at horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
XCEL Volleyball Club
The XCEL Volleyball Club will host fall ball instructional clinics now through December. Girls and boys ages 6 to 18 are welcome to join the fun. The cost of the clinic is $250 for 12 sessions or $25 per session. Clinics are Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The clinics will be held at South Florida State College Panther Gym. 10 and under is developmental phase for volleyball fundamentals. 12 and under is putting together those volleyball fundamentals into games. 13 to 14 is a perfect opportunity for the 7 and 8 grade students to get ready for middle school volleyball. 15 to 18 is for athletes no on their high school team and want to get ready for club/travel volleyball that starts in January 2020. If you are on your high school team, once the season has ended you are welcome to join.
For any questions or for more information please contact Club Director Coach Kim Crawford at 863-835-2377 or email her at crawford@xcelvolleyball.net.
After school tennis lessons
Certified Coach Tosin, ranked first in the state in doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!).
Classes are held at Golf Hammock weekly. All ages are welcome Contact coach T at 863-510-7315. Rackets will be provided.
Highlands Hurricanes fall training
The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team along with the Highlands Hurricanes Triathletes fall swim training sessions are Monday thru Friday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. All practices will be at the Highlands County Family YMCA. For information please leave a message at the YMCA 863-382-9622 or contact Marvin Wolfe, email at hhst@juno.com or 863-382-9272.
Lake Placid doubles tennis
Inviting men and women to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863-699-0380 or text 863-633-9450 for more information. We are a group who play tennis on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We are short players and want to generate interest and additional players.
