By JIM ARMSTRONG
AP Sports Writer
SUZUKA, Japan — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton knows a win at this weekend’s typhoon-threatened Japanese Grand Prix will go a long way in sealing a sixth Formula One championship.
Hamilton has a commanding 73-point lead over teammate Valtteri Bottas with five races left. Given Hamilton’s success at the 5.807-kilometer (3.608-mile) Suzuka circuit, the odds are clearly in his favor.
Hamilton has won here in four of the last five races.
“The races are counting down but we are just trying to take things one race at a time, put one foot in front of the other and not stumble,” said Hamilton, who is coming off a win in Russia. “When you have a battle like this, you’re working flat out, turning over every stone and questioning every little thing you can do better.”
If Hamilton is able to win this weekend, he will equal Michael Schumacher’s record for the highest number of wins at the Japanese GP with six. Hamilton won with McLaren in 2007 and with Mercedes in 2014, 2015, 2017 and last year.
Meanwhile, Japan’s weather agency has warned that Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Japan’s main island over the weekend with Suzuka potentially taking a direct hit.
Current forecasts suggest Hagibis will reach Japan’s shores on Saturday, when final practice and qualifying are due to take place.
