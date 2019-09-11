Heartland Open Final Qualifier 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 6 RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFFRonnie Carter chipped his way out of the rough during the final qualifier of the Heartland Golf Open at River Greens Golf Course. RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFF RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFFJeannette Billy tapped the ball in during the Heartland Golf Open qualifier at River Greens Golf Course. RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFF RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFFLarry McRoberts drove the ball down fairway during Saturday’s Heartland Golf Open final qualifier. RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFF RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFFJoe Shines kicks up dirt as he hammered the ball in Saturday’s Heartland Golf Open final qualifier. RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFF RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFFNeil Isett tapped the ball onto the green during Saturday’s Heartland Golf Open final qualifier at River Greens Golf Course. RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFF RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFFJim Bannister kicked up some dirt in the tee box during the Heartland Open. RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFF Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Remember: Passing on the impact of 9/11 to a new generation Escape room attraction coming to Lakeshore Mall AP nixes fire assessment increase AP budget remains in flux with special meeting Thursday Town eyes properties for annexation Latest e-Edition Highlands News-Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
