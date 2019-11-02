By The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Kendrick Nunn scored a career-high 28 points to add to his record-setting start and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three days, 106-97 on Thursday night.
Nunn has 112 in his first five games, the most by an undrafted player in NBA history. Connie Hawkins of the Phoenix Suns scored 105 points in his first five games of the 1969-70 season.
Jabari Parker led Atlanta with 23 points. Hawks point guard Trae Young sat out because of a sprained right ankle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.