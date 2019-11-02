Main Photo

JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn’s 112 points are the highest total through the first five games for any undrafted player in NBA history.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Kendrick Nunn scored a career-high 28 points to add to his record-setting start and the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks for the second time in three days, 106-97 on Thursday night.

Nunn has 112 in his first five games, the most by an undrafted player in NBA history. Connie Hawkins of the Phoenix Suns scored 105 points in his first five games of the 1969-70 season.

Jabari Parker led Atlanta with 23 points. Hawks point guard Trae Young sat out because of a sprained right ankle.

