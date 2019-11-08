By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press
STOCKHOLM — Victor Hedman has ample motivation to get his banged-up body ready for a regular season game that feels different from any he’s played before.
Hedman was racing against the clock to recover from a lower-body injury in time not to miss a possibly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play NHL games in his native Sweden.
Although he was not directly declared fit to play, the defenseman said he was “hopeful” to be ready for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday between his Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres in the Swedish capital as part of the 2019 NHL Global Series.
“The final decision is tomorrow,” Hedman said after practice on Thursday. “We’ll see how it goes but (I’m) very hopeful.”
Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper sounded positive.
“I’m hopeful he’ll be in tomorrow,” Cooper said.
A stalwart for Tampa Bay’s defense, Hedman missed the team’s first practice in Stockholm after arrival on Sunday after sustaining the injury on Oct. 29 against the New York Rangers, and things didn’t look good when he didn’t practice on Monday.
“It hasn’t been easy since last week in New York. A lot of stuff has been going through your mind, it’s a lot of worries,” Hedman said. “Obviously, I’m very happy with the progress I’ve made in the last couple of days. We’ll see what tomorrow’s gonna bring.”
His absence in the last two games was felt, with Tampa Bay allowing 11 goals.
Hedman had nine points — two goals and seven assists — in 11 games before missing games against the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders.
