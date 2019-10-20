By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
LAKE WALES — Friday night’s game against the Lake Wales Highlanders was very emotional for the Sebring Blue Streaks. After battling hard all night and giving 110% the Blue Streaks fell short to the Highlanders with a heartbreaking final score of 30-23 at Legion Field in Lake Wales. Sebring’s record drops to 5-4.
“These kids played their hearts out and fought,” said an emotional Coach LaVaar Scott. “That is all I can ask them to do. They came out and played with a lot of heart, they took everything we gave them and we just left few plays on the field. I made a bad call.
“I am very proud of them and we have to come back. They all stood out to me. Everyone that touched the field played with heart. We asked them to come and give it all and they did that.”
The Class 5A-District 10 match up was a nail-biter from the start. Sebring defense pushed Lake Wales back deep in their own territory. The Highlanders went to punted on fourth down but a bad snap that landed outside the end zone resulted in a safety for the Blue Streaks giving them a 2-0 lead with 10:25 left in the first quarter.
Lake Wales intercepted a pass and took over on the Highlanders’ 35-yard line. Lake Wales made a long pass to Norman Love who ran the ball 25-yards for a touchdown. Love ran the ball in for a two-point conversion increasing the Highlanders’ lead to 8-2.
Sebring narrowed the deficit in the second period with a 20-yard field goal by Alen Arceo bringing the score to 8-5 with :55.8 left in the first half and Lake Wales still in the lead.
The Blue Streaks reclaimed the lead in the third quarter. Sebring worked their way up the field with a few handoffs to Edrick “E.J.” Lockett and a couple quarterback keeps by Kasey Hawthorne, bringing the Blue Streaks to Lake Wales’ 3-yard line. Sebring brought in Johnny Brown who pushed his way into the end-zone for a touchdown and the PAT was good pushing Sebring into a 12-8 lead with 2:31 left in the third.
Lake Wales’ Deangelo Sapp returned the kickoff 38 yards to Sebring’s 42. A quarterback keeper and a couple of handoffs brought the Highlanders to the Sebring 3-yard line on fourth down. Sebring’s crowd and team began to chant “defense”, players were jumping up and down. The Blue Streaks defense led by Quentin Joyner, Brown, Chase Doty and several other big players pushed Lake Wales back and prevented a touchdown. The sideline and crowd went wild.
“We had it and it was ours,” said Elijah Kline. “We came out here, Lake Wales was projected to win and we were expected to lose by a lot but we came out and showed that Sebring football shouldn’t be messed with. I am very proud of my family. These guys are my brothers and I wouldn’t have it any other way. We are going to hit the weights, work hard in practice and do exactly what we did to Lake Wales to Hardee. With a little bit more finesse and we will get it done.”
In the fourth quarter, Lake Wales rocketed the ball down field but Sebring’s Chavey Harrison intercepted and ran the ball 22-yards to the Highlanders’ 48. Hawthorne handed the ball off to Lockett who ran 29-yards to Lake Wales’ 19. Sebring kicked a field goal increasing the Blue Streaks lead to 15-8 with 9:12 left in the game.
The Highlanders answered with Johnny Richardson returning the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Richardson also ran the ball in for a two-point conversion claiming a 16-15 lead for Lake Wales with 8:47 left in the game. Richardson added an 8-yard touchdown with 5:05 left in the game widening the Highlanders’ lead to 23-15.
Sebring brought Cameron Kimbrall in to the game at quarterback. Kimbrall passed the ball to Hawthorne who ran down field for an impressive 80-yard touchdown. Joyner threw the ball to Jacob Pasley for the two-point conversion tying the game at 23 with 4:49 left.
Lake Wales’ Richardson ran the ball 21 yards for a touchdown with 2:09 left in the game reclaiming the lead for the Highlanders. The PAT was good and Lake Wales won with a 30-23 final score.
“It felt good to have the crowd with us,” stated Scott. “Lake Wales is a good team but we were better tonight and we should have won this game. Next week is Senior Night against Hardee so we have to get back home and get back to work.
“We have a tough opponent coming in and if we win we might be in the playoffs. We just have to win for the seniors. They have to pull it all out again and they did that tonight. Lake Wales just won the district, we have been chasing that district forever and we just can’t seem to get it.”
Lemon Bay 35, Avon Park 6
ENGLEWOOD — The Avon Park Red Devils were unable to carry their momentum from last week’s win over to Friday night, as Lemon Bay rolled to a 35-6 victory over Avon Park at Veterans Stadium in Englewood. It was the first win of the year for the Manta Rays.
Lemon Bay scored on its first possession, when Colby McCauley scored on a 4-yard run and a Manta Rays interception on Avon Park’s next series gave Lemon Bay the ball inside the Avon Park 20.
Jason Hogan scored Lemon Bay’s second touchdown of the game near the end of the first quarter and Lemon Bay took a 14-0 lead into the locker room for halftime.
The Red Devils didn’t do themselves any favor in the third quarter, helping out one Lemon Bay drive with a couple of personal fouls and then turning the ball over in their territory, which led to a pair of Lemon Bay touchdowns and a 28-0 Manta Ray advantage.
Avon Park (1-7) is at home for the final two games of the season, hosting Oasis (7-1) on Friday and then welcoming the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Friday, Nov. 1. The Sebring Blue Streaks are home against the Hardee Wildcats this Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
