Here are the results for the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team competing at the Winter Haven Stingrays, 2019 Rowdy Cup, Long Course Open Swim Meet, on April 12-14. The Hurricanes took 12 swimmers to the meet which attracted 144 swimmers from 8 teams to compete.
Tyler Baker, 15, swam in the boys 15 and over division and placed 6th in the 50 meter butterfly with a time of 0:30.60, 7th in the 200 meter freestyle with a time of 2:22.80 and 9th in the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:18.98.
Kinsloe Barben, 16, swam in the girls 15 and over division and placed 4th in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 1:55.76 and 9th in the 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 2:06.60.
William Barben, 13, swam in the boys 13 & 14 division and placed 7th in the 50 meter backstroke with a time of 0:47.31 and 10th in the 50 meter freestyle with a time of 0:41.74.
Jamie Creel, 11, swam in the boys 11 & 12 division and placed 7th in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 1:18.26, 7th in the 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 0:49.41, 7th in the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:33.09 and 8th in the 50 meter butterfly with a time of 0:44.47.
Joshua Farless, 16, swam in the boys 15 and over division and placed 2nd in the 50 meter butterfly with a time of 0:28.70, 3rd in the 50 meter backstroke with a time of 0:32.48, 3rd in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 1:05.17, 4th in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 0:59.85, 4th in the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:11.54 and 7th in the 50 meter freestyle with a time of 0:27.50.
Kristen Farless, 18, swam in the girls 15 and over division and placed 1st in the 50 meter backstroke with a time of 0:34.36, 3rd in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 1:18.45 and 5th in the 50 meter freestyle with a time of 0:31.52.
Mason Griffin, 16, swam in the boys 15 and over division and placed 6th in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 1:02.19, 6th in the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:15.45 and 6th in the 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 0:41.40.
Leila Henry, 12, swam in the boys 11 & 12 division and placed 7th in the 50 meter backstroke with a time of 0:45.26, 7th in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 2:03.61 and 9th in the 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:55.75.
Peyton Ming, 16, swam in the boys 15 and over division and placed 1st in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 1:01.46, 1st in the 50 meter butterfly with a time of 0:27.95, 1st in the 100 meter freestyle with a time of 0:57.89, 1st in the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:06.97, 2nd in the 50 meter backstroke with a time of 0:30.63 and 3rd in the 50 meter freestyle with a time of 0:26.67.
Kevin Myers, 17, swam in the boys 15 and over division and placed 9th in the 50 meter butterfly with a time of 0:30.93 and 10th in the 100 meter backstroke with a time of 1:21.36.
Oren Stephens, 14, swam in the boys 13 & 14 division and placed 5th in the 50 meter backstroke with a time of 0:44.17, 6th in the 200 meter freestyle with a time of 3:06.25 and 8th in the 50 meter freestyle with a time of 0:35.69.
The relay team of Mason Griffin, Tyler Baker, Josh Farless and Petyon Ming placed 1st in the Senior Boys 200 meter freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.14.
The relay team of Josh Farless, Peyton Ming, Tyler Baker and Oren Stephens placed 2nd in the Senior Boys 200 meter medley relay with a time of 2:09.08.
Next up for the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team will be a competition in Punta Gorda, on May 4.
The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team will begin its summer swim session on April 29. For more information about the Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team please contact Marvin Wolfe at 863-382-9272, hhst@juno.com or leave a message at the Highlands County Family YMCA at 863-382-9622.
