LAKE PLACID — A very talented Green Dragon athlete signed a scholarship Friday morning at Lake Placid High School.
Surrounded by administration, friends and family, Devin Hill signed to play football for Webber International University in Babson Park.
Hill worked hard on the gridiron, never gave up and it payed off. He is only 5-foot, 11 inches and 140 pounds, but his ability caught the eye of several colleges. His family is so important to him that the deciding factor was how close the college was to his family.
“I’m pretty excited to be able to play football in college,” said Hill. “This means a lot to me. I had six colleges looking at me.
“I chose Webber International University because it was the closest to home,” he said. “I liked the coaching staff and it is really competitive. I am excited to leave home but I am close enough for my family to come visit and watch me play.
“My family has been my biggest support and I am thankful,” Hill said. “I am nervous and excited about leaving but I am looking forward to it.”
Hill’s mother was beaming with pride as she watched him sign his scholarship.
“I am extremely proud of Devin,” Tiffany Hill said. “This is an awesome experience for him.
“No one in the family has gone to college with an athletic scholarship. I am not ready for him to leave and neither are his sisters,” she said. “He will have to go and try his hardest to succeed. I am excited for Devin.
“This is what he has wanted to do since he was small. He has shown everyone he can do it.”
Hill set a goal of playing in college and did not give up in the face of adversity.
“This scholarship means that I can save some money,” joked father, Ira Hill. “I am very proud of Devin because he never gave up. I want him to go but I will miss him.
“We are very close. His biggest struggle has been with confidence,” Ira Hill said. “People doubted him and it would get in his head. We had to bring him back and make him fight through it. He is going to have to keep fighting in college and focus.”
Hill will head to NAIA Webber International University to become a Warrior under the direction of head Coach Kelly Scott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.