By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS — Deshawn McClease’s 3-yard run with 1:03 remaining capped a wild back-and-forth final few minutes and gave Virginia Tech a 42-35 win over Miami on Saturday, in a game where the Hokies wasted a 28-point lead.
Dalton Keene caught three touchdown passes for the Hokies (3-2, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went up 28-0 in the first half and led 35-14 midway through the fourth quarter.
That’s before Miami scored three touchdowns in less than four minutes to tie the game — oddly going for a two-point conversion after the second of those scores, then having kicker Bubba Baxa miss an extra point after Deejay Dallas’ 62-yard run with 3:16 left tied the game.
But the Hokies needed only five plays to go 63 yards to take the lead. McClease’s 3-yard run capped the drive, with Keene’s 26-yard catch on third down putting the Hokies on the doorstep.
Miami’s final drive got to the Virginia Tech 10 with 5 seconds left, but N’Kosi Perry — who was brilliant in relief for the Hurricanes, throwing for a career-best 422 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdowns — had his final two throws to the end zone get knocked away.
The Hurricanes lost despite outgaining the Hokies 563-337. Jeff Thomas had two touchdown catches and 124 receiving yards for Miami, and Brevin Jordan had a TD grab to go along with 136 receiving yards.
It was a wild end to a wild game, one where Virginia Tech forced five turnovers — including one on each of Miami’s first four possessions — and got a strong first career start from quarterback Hendon Hooker. He was 10 of 20 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
