IRVINE, Calif. — Mazda Team Joest will welcome one of America’s top IndyCar drivers to the team as Ryan Hunter-Reay will compete for Mazda at the Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio, May 3-5, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Hunter-Reay, the 2012 NTT IndyCar Series champion and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner, will partner with Jonathan Bomarito in the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P. Bomarito’s regular teammate, Harry Tincknell, will return for the rest of the season at the Detroit Grand Prix.
The previous race, the Grand Prix of Long Beach, saw a strong run for the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P of Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez. Both Nunez and Jarvis led the race before finishing in fourth position. The 2018 version of the Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio saw Mazda Team Joest record its first podium, with Jarvis and Nunez finishing in third place. Mid-Ohio was also the circuit where Mazda scored its first American Le Mans Series class victory in 2005 in the LMP2 class, and where in 2010 it scored its first overall victory.
“Mid-Ohio has been a special place over the years for Mazda,” said John Doonan, Director, Mazda Motorsports. “Many Mazdas have visited the top step of the podium there, but a couple of our Mid-Ohio success stories are extra special. We want nothing more than to make this visit to Mid-Ohio another ‘first’ by putting the RT24-Ps on the podium and in victory lane. We have been competitive in every session of 2019. We are constantly in pursuit of our first – hopefully of many – DPi victories and I sure hope it comes this weekend.”
The Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Network on Sunday, May 5 at 1:30 p.m. Qualifying will be streamed live on Saturday, May 4 at 11:30 a.m. at IMSA.tv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.