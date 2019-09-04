As Hurricane Dorian lurks off the Atlantic coast, sports around Florida have been drastically affected. Highlands County has a number of canceled games and events that have been rescheduled to a later date.
As business boarded up, shelves cleared, gas was in low supply and families prepared the best they can for yet another hurricane, schools around the county made the decision to close Tuesday and today. Now that Hurricane Dorian has steered away from Florida school will resume Thursday, but sports events will remain canceled or rescheduled.
Sebring High School has canceled all of their games for the remainder of the week. Friday’s football game at Liberty has been changed to Monday night with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Avon Park, who was planning on traveling to Hardee this week, is in the process of rescheduling Friday’s football game. Red Devils volleyball was scheduled to travel to take on cross-county rivals, the Lake Placid Green Dragons, but that has also been canceled.
Lake Placid, who was scheduled to host Lakeland Christian on the gridiron, has moved Friday’s game to Monday night with 7:30 p.m. start time.
South Florida State College’s volleyball game against Warner University was also canceled.
Hurricane Dorian has shaken our local events but things are slowly returning to normal for Highlands County.
Sebring boys golf at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club will go on as planned this Thursday.
The Annual Blackman Invitational this Saturday will go on as scheduled at the Sebring High School pool.
The Highlands News-Sun presents the final qualifier for the Heartland Golf Open, starting at 8 a.m. at River Greens Golf Course this Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.