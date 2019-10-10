Main Photo

JIM RASSOL/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender James Reimer (47) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11).

 JIM RASSOL/ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press

SUNRISE — Ryan Dzingel scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory to begin the season, equaling the best start in franchise history.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which scored four times in the first period and opened a 5-0 lead after 21½ minutes. Dougie Hamilton also scored, and Sebastian Aho added an empty-net goal. James Reimer stopped 47 shots against the team that traded him last summer.

Andrei Svechnikov and Haydn Fleury each had two assists as the Hurricanes matched the 4-0-0 start by the Hartford Whalers in 1995-96, before the club moved to Carolina.

Evgenii Dadonov, Keith Yandle and MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

