By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
BRADENTON — The Green Dragons traveled to Bradenton for some Friday night football on IMG Academy’s senior night. The Ascenders’ seniors took care of their business in a 48-28 victory.
The Green Dragons kicked off to the Ascenders to start the game. The Ascenders drove down the field with Xavier Terrell taking the ball in from 2 yards out for a touchdown. The PAT by AJ Worsley put the Ascenders up 7-0 at the 8:42 mark of the first quarter.
After a Green Dragon punt, the Ascenders’ Joe Borchers found JJ Clay on a 13-yard pass to put the Ascenders on the board again. Worsley put it through the uprights and IMG Academy was up 14-0.
The Green Dragons made a run at the Ascenders. Lake Placid’s Javarie White raced 26 yards on a 4th-and-9 play. White put the Dragons on the board and an Eteil Palacios PAT was good. The Dragons drew closer with a 14-7 score.
The quick-striking Ascenders took the kickoff on an 84-yard touchdown run down the right sideline. Weston Adams was the recipient of good blocking on his touchdown run. An unusually accurate kicker, Worsley missed the PAT and the Ascenders were up 20-7.
Before the end of the first quarter, Lake Placid’s White reeled off a 58-yard run down to the 4. The Dragons could not capitalize on a score and turned the ball over.
The Ascenders’ Terrell brought in a 7-yard touchdown run with 6:36 left before halftime. A late interception on the Ascenders 4-yard line giving the Dragons another chance to score. The Ascenders held the Dragons out of the end zone. They headed into halftime with a commanding 27-7 lead.
The third quarter would see both teams trade the ball back and forth. At the 5:54 mark of the third quarter, Ryan Downes fired a 9-yard pass to JJ Clay for an Ascenders’ score. The PAT was good, and the score moved to 34-7.
The Dragons made another march down the field. White made his way through the defense and get the Dragons down to the 4 yard line. A fumbled snap saw quarterback Trent Garrison find White at the 10-yard line. White weaved his way into the end zone on the official 4-yard pass. The PAT was good, and the Dragons narrowed the deficit to 34-14.
The Ascenders took the ball and drove down the field. Quarterback Borchers tried to find receiver Nathaniel Castro in the end zone. Lake Placid’s Erskin Toliver would not have it. Toliver intercepted the ball at the goal line and raced down the field for a 100-yard touchdown. The PAT was good, and the Dragons cut the deficit 34-21.
The ensuing onside kick was caught by the Ascenders’ Nicolas Mejia at the 50-yard line and he raced untouched into the end zone. The PAT was good, putting IMG Academy up 41-21.
The Green Dragons turned over the ball on downs and the Ascenders continued their dominance on the next drive. Aidan Galardi scored from 6 yards out. The PAT was good, putting the Ascenders up 48-21.
The Green Dragons still had some fight left in them. Garrison found Izayiah Patterson on a crossing route for a touchdown. Patterson raced untouched on his way to a 44-yard touchdown.
The Ascenders ran out the clock for the senior night victory by a score of 48-28.
Lake Placid makes the short trip to Avon Park on Friday to battle the Red Devils in the season finale for both teams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
