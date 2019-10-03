By TODD KARPOVICH
Associated Press
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh shared a message that was passed along to young Ravens about the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
“One of the things that was said in the meetings today was that you’re not a Raven until you beat the Steelers,” Harbaugh said. “We have some young guys that sill need to beat the Steelers.”
Baltimore’s rookies will get their chance on Sunday when the Ravens and Steelers renew their rivalry. There will be a lot of new faces, especially for the Steelers, who are missing injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
“No matter who is playing,” Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said, “this rivalry is going to be one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports.”
Baltimore (2-2) is mired in a two-game skid and its vaunted defense has allowed more than 500 yards in each of those setbacks. The secondary has been burned for several big plays of 50 yards or more.
The Ravens defense should get a boost with the return of defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who missed the previous game against Cleveland with a knee injury. Harbaugh anticipates the entire defense playing better.
“We expect to be at the top of the heap in the defensive world,” Harbugh said. “We’ll do everything we can to get back there. I think the world champs [Patriots] did it last year. That’s our ambition. That’s our goal.”
The Steelers (1-3) opened the season with three consecutive losses before dominating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Week 4.
Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph has replaced the injured Roethlisberger and has thrown for 515 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. The Ravens, ranked 23rd in the league with eight sacks, will try to pressure Rudolph into making mistakes.
“It’s the same offense,” Harbaugh said. “The Steelers have a big playbook so they have a lot of different directions they can go. They’re going to come up with ideas to do whatever they need to do to move the ball, to try and score points, to try and win a game. [Rudolph] is a young quarterback. He has a lot of talent.”
While Baltimore’s defense has struggled, its running attack has been stellar _ ranking first in the NFL averaging 205.8 yards per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.