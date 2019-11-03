By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Since opening the season with three losses in four games, the New York Islanders have been unbeatable thanks to sheer teamwork. Their latest win was a textbook example.
Anders Lee had a goal and two assists in New York’s three-goal third period, and the Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 Friday night for their eighth straight win.
Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock scored in the second period, Josh Bailey and Derick Brassard had goals in the third, and Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots for New York’s longest winning streak since a nine-game run in the 1989-90 season.
“We understand what we are and what works for us. We rely on each other,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz. “We were playing quick against a real good team. I thought we managed everything well. “
Yanni Gourde and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay, which lost two of three to New York area teams this week. The Lightning lost 4-1 at the New York Rangers on Tuesday before beating New Jersey 7-6 in overtime on Wednesday. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 21 saves.
