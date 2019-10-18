The Associated Press
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Jason Day’s attempt to impress International team captain Ernie Els for a spot at the Presidents Cup took a positive turn on Thursday when the Australian shot a 6-under 66 to sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.
In the first event of a three-tournament PGA Tour swing through Asia, Byeong Hun An took the lead with a 64 with Joaquin Niemann a stroke behind in second. Day was alone in third place.
Day is hoping Els will chose him as a captain’s pick for the International team against the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team in December at Royal Melbourne.
“Overall, it’s a great start,” Day said. “I’m excited for the rest of the week.”
He said before his first round that he was still hoping for a Presidents Cup spot.
“It is certainly disappointing not to make the team on my own merits. But it is a reminder that nothing is given to you in this game,” Day said.
“I certainly want to be on the team and believe I can be an asset to the Internationals. Being in my home country certainly gives me an edge and I’ve had some success on the sand-belt (courses) and Royal Melbourne in the past.”
