By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
NEWARK, N.J. — This time, the Tampa Bay Lightning eked out a victory.
Tyler Johnson scored 1:16 into overtime and the Lightning rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Wednesday night, avoiding their first three-game losing streak since late March 2018.
“Did the game play out like we wanted in the end? Sure it did,” said Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper, who complained about his team taking too many penalties and losing momentum and rhythm time and again. “I was proud of the way the guys rallied to bail this out.”
Ondrej Palat scored twice for the banged-up Lightning, who surrendered a tying goal to Kyle Palmieri in the waning seconds. Alex Killorn, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Curtis McElhinney made 36 saves.
“Huge points but there’s still room for improvement,” said Palat, who had the primary assist on the game-winner. “We need to be better in our own zone, stop on pucks and win battles. There were too many chances we gave up, and we need to be better.”
Palmieri scored three goals and Jesper Bratt had two for the Devils. Sami Vatanen scored early in the third period for a 5-3 lead, and Cory Schneider had 16 saves.
Johnson’s fourth of the season came from the inside of the right circle after Ryan McDonagh had a chance in close.
It looked as if Tampa Bay was headed for a win in regulation when Palat broke a 5-all tie on a turnaround shot from the right circle with 3:57 left.
But Palmieri forced overtime by scoring on a rebound with 7.4 seconds to play. It was his first hat trick with New Jersey and the second of his career.
Palmieri, Bratt and Vatanen scored three straight goals to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead in the opening minute of the third period.
Playing their second game in as many nights, the Lightning found a way to tie the game at 5. Cirelli deflected a shot by defenseman Jan Rutta past Schneider at 2:45. Joseph tied it at 7:45 when his centering pass deflected into the net off the skate and stick of Devils forward Taylor Hall.
