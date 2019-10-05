By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
DOVER, Del. — Jimmie Johnson has a winless streak that’s hit 88 races. He missed the playoffs for the first time in his career and lost any shot at winning a record eighth NASCAR championship.
The driver who once seemingly won at Dover International Speedway each time he grabbed the wheel is now a 30-1 longshot to do it again. Johnson is on his second crew chief of the season — and has faced hundreds of questions about his future.
How much longer will you drive, Jimmie?
Does the competitive fire still burn as the losses mount for a 44-year-old driver on the short list of NASCAR’s greatest of all time?
Johnson each week publicly states he’s no closer toward deciding his racing future than he was the week before.
Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Johnson’s primary sponsor — the company that infuses the team with needed cash — had signed an extension to stay on the No. 48 Chevrolet for three years through 2023.
Johnson is only signed with Hendrick through 2020. The deal with Ally Financial should take Johnson through the end of his career. But when the seven-time champion calls it quits, he’s not ready to say.
“I haven’t made any decisions at this point,” Johnson said. “I know everybody would like me to be in the car through 2023 and even past that, but I just haven’t made that decision yet. I certainly didn’t want to stand in the way of this great news, either.”
Johnson extended his own track record for victories when he won at Dover for the 11th time on June 4, 2017. He matched his idol Cale Yarborough for sixth on NASCAR’s career Cup victories list with 83. Johnson’s eighth championship seemed within reach. So did the 90-win mark.
He hasn’t won since — 88 races and counting headed into Dover’s 100th race on Sunday.
