As summer comes to an end and school begins, the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will hold its final event this weekend with several age group titles up for grabs.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour, which celebrated its 25th year this summer, will hold the Tour Championship on Saturday and Sunday. The Tour was played throughout the summer at various courses throughout Highlands County.
More than 65 junior golfers, ages 6-18, participated in the 10 different tournaments that were held.
Each golfer had to participate in at least five of the weekly events to compete for the top spot in their respective age age division.
“We are pretty proud that we have been running strong for 25 years and helping kids in their golf career and sending them off and hopefully helping them with their lives,” siad Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “It has been another great season and we are looking forward to a strong Tour Championship this weekend.”
The summer showers had minimal impact on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour.
“It has been a great summer,” stated Kesling. “ The weather hasn’t affected us too much, the golf courses have been great about letting us get out early to get around before the rain and lightning start. We have a good team in place to help these kids learn more about the game, the rules of golf and everything that entails a golf tournament.”
This year’s Tour had less golfers compared to previous years.
“The numbers are down slightly, maybe five to ten players down,” said Kesling. “We have averaged 38 to 40 golfers at each tournament and I would love to see it back in the 50 to 60 range again. It fluctuates, some years are better than others, kids graduate and move on and we just haven’t had people fill in those gaps but we are getting younger.”
A few of the age groups are locked down and have a clear winner, but others will have to battle this weekend for a spot on the podium.
“We will have a tight race in a couple of the age groups,” stated Kesling. “Marquez Angeles and Trent Bray are neck-and-neck in the boys 11 to 13 division, so that will be decided this weekend. Angeles is leading by five points right now. Whoever wins this weekend will win the whole thing in that group. Another tight race is in the boys 14 to 15 age group between Logan McGann and Zach Doorlag. Rest of the age groups are pretty much decided however there are some battles for second and third place that will be decided. It will be interesting to see where the rest land.”
An award’s banquet will follow the final round of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour at Sun ‘n Lake Country Club. The Banquet will be held at the Country Club’s Island View Restaurant.
“Any player that participated in at least five of the ten events and the Tour Championship will be recognized with a trophy. The kids that have dedicated themselves by playing the majority of the events on the tour we like to recognize them for their efforts. The Highlands Sertoma Club always picks up the bill for all the trophies and we really appreciate them.”
“We rely on the local golf courses, they donate their courses for these kids and we really appreciate everything they do for Sertoma,” Kesling said. “Without them and all of our sponsors it would be really hard to do what we do. We are really thankful.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship will be in full swing starting Saturday and will conclude on Sunday.
The golfers will play both the Turtle Run and Deer Run courses. A banquet will follow. Sertoma Junior Golf encourages any parent that is interested in getting their youngster started in golf to reach out to Andy Kesling at 863-385-4830 or at akesling@sunlakegolfclub.com.
