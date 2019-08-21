SEBRING – The 25th Annual Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held its final tournament over the weekend. The two-day Tour Championship took place Saturday and Sunday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club followed by an awards banquet.
The top players in each age group, the Tour Champions, most improved, sportsmanship and players of the year were recognized during the banquet.
“The best part of the tour is being able to recognize the kids at the banquet,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “I love it. It is great to be able to recognize the kids, see the families here to support them, recognize our sponsors and all the people that helped with the tour.”
The Player of the Year for ages 13 and under went to went to Marquez Angeles and for the 14 and up was Lane Revell. The most improved player was Kale Henderson and the sportsmanship award went to Zac Taylor.
“This year’s tour was really good and we have a lot of young talent,” said Kesling. “There are kids ages 4 to 10 that can really get it around the golf course. That is the one thing that really stands out and we have some really good players and some newer players. It has been a great year. The weather did not affect us that much this year. I think we had two tournaments that we had to shorten to 15 holes but outside of that the weather didn’t affect us. That is also because the golf courses let us get on so early. They let us go off both tees and they basically give up a morning of revenue for these kids and it is amazing.”
The Tour Champion for the 4 to 8 age group was Zoe Hout with 345 total points. The 9 to 10 champion was Devin Wortinger with 366.
“I won two awards tonight and I was shocked and excited,” said Devin Wortinger. “This years tour was good and a lot of fun. My favorite part was all the tournaments and winning the trophies. I made a lot of friends and I want to play again next year. This was my fifth year in this and my favorite part about golf is hitting the ball really far.”
Melanie Suarez was the tour champion in the girls 11 to 13 age division.
“It felt great winning,” said Suarez. “I try to compete with myself. There are not many girls but I do enjoy competing against the guys and it is a challenge as well. This was my fifth year and I keep coming back so I can improve. I want to play in high school and hopefully get a scholarship. This year’s tour was good but definitely hot. I think my golf skills have improved and my confidence. I believe in myself more.”
Marquez Angeles was the tour champion in the 11 to 13 boys division with 354. Zach Doorlag finished first in the 14-15 group with 344.
“It feels weird to win player of the year and to come in first in my age division,” said Marquez Angeles. “The tour was nice this season. There was a lot of competition and I had a lot of fun. This is my second year and I keep coming back because of the love of golf.”
Lane Revell dominated in the boys 16 to 18 age division with 375.
“It feels pretty good to be chosen as player of the year,” said Lane Revell. “I’ve put in the practice and effort and it paid off. It feels great. The tour was good this year, we played some pretty nice courses in some rough conditions and it was great. This is my third or fourth year with Sertoma. I just enjoy golf more and more each year.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will celebrate its 26th year next summer.
“We will start planning at the beginning of the year but until then we are going to try to find some new golfers,” Kesling said. “We are going to have some clinics for kids and spread the word about the tour. We are looking to make a bigger push to get more kids involved. If you are a kid and you play golf then you need to play in Sertoma. If you don’t have clubs and you need clubs we can figure out a way to get you clubs. It doesn’t have to be a crazy expensive thing. Our goal is to provide opportunities for kids to play golf, learn about golf and teach them about life. Golf is a game you can play all of your life and we are excited about next year already.”
If there is anyone interested in playing golf please contact Kesling by email at sertomajrgolf@gmail.com.
