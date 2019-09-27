By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press
NAPA, Calif. — Justin Thomas didn’t get much rest during the four weeks between seasons. The 2017 FedEx Cup champion helped raise money for hurricane victims in the Bahamas, spent two weeks recovering from minor skin cancer surgery, then flew cross country to California to male his season debut in the Safeway Open.
With the obvious exception of the skin cancer, it was about as perfect a break as Thomas could have expected.
“It really was,” Thomas said Wednesday. “I feel very refreshed. I was excited to come here, when in past years I probably wasn’t excited to come to the first event because I was still kind of over golf. But I’m very, very ready to get this season going and feel like it could be a great year.”
Thomas got an early read on the par-72, 7,166-yard north course at Silverado Country Club while pairing with former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo in the pro-am. The duo shot 1-under 71, seven shots off the lead.
Romo will also be playing in the Safeway Open on a sponsor exemption. Because he’s scheduled to work Sunday’s NFL game between the Vikings and Bears in Chicago, Romo will bypass his day job to play the final two rounds if he makes the cut.
Asked if he’s spending his evenings studying the Vikings and Bears or the greens at Silverado, Romo smiled. “I do both. I’ve got enough time.”
Phil Mickelson and NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors were four strokes better at 5-under 67. Teams led by Corey Conners and Marc Leishman finished tied for first at 8-under 64.
Curry and Mickelson drew the biggest crowd as several hundred fans lined the fairways, many of them wearing Warriors jerseys and screaming out Curry’s name as the two-time MVP walked past.
“You saw him dropping all kinds of bombs off the tee, just hellacious bombs, deep and very accurate, certainly straighter than what I have,” Mickelson said about Curry. “He was in the fairway most of the day and played exceptional. That’s why he’s such a good golfer and can compete at a very high level.”
Thomas is looking to get back on top.
He felt he played some of the best golf of his career in 2018-19 yet only had one win to show for it — at the BMW Championship at Medinah in August. That came the week before the season-ending Tour Championship where Thomas entered with the overall points lead but left without a second title following a disappointing tie for third.
Eager to put that behind, Thomas heads into the Safeway Open as one of the favorites to win among a field that includes Mickelson, defending tournament champ Kevin Tway and Hall of Famer Fred Couples.
“It’s a ball-striker’s course,” Thomas said. “You have to be smart, and that’s something that I think I’ve gotten a lot better at. When you get out of position, just don’t force it. That’s when you start making bogeys.”
