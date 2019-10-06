The Associated Press
DOHA, Qatar — The Latest on the world track and field championships Saturday (all times local):
Joe Kovacs of the United States has won the shot put with the biggest throw for 29 years in a contest decided by just a single centimeter.
Kovacs threw 22.91 meters in the final round to overtake the mark of 22.90 set by both U.S. thrower Ryan Crouser and New Zealander Tomas Walsh.
Crouser was awarded the silver and Walsh the bronze.
Kovacs’ throw made him the joint third-best thrower of all time and was 22 centimeters off the 1990 world record set by Randy Barnes, who was later banned twice for doping offenses.
The top four men Saturday broke the world championship record, which had stood since 1987.
