By FRED GOODALL
AP Sports Writer
TAMPA — This time, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way to solve Sergei Bobrovsky.
Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, while Ondrej Palat snapped a third-period tie with a power-play goal that helped last season’s Presidents’ Trophy winners begin with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
Kevin Shattenkirk and Pat Maroon also scored in their Tampa Bay debuts, and the Lightning overcame some sloppy play to ruin Bobrovsky’s first game for the Panthers, who are counting on the two-time Vezina Trophy winner to help transform them into a playoff team.
“Listen, it was Game 1 and there was a lot of the game I liked,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Did we get bit a little bit by the turnover bug? ... We did.
“As a whole, can we be better a team? There’s no question. But it’s Game 1. I look at the big picture. We came here to get two points.”
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for Tampa Bay, which extended its winning streak in season openers to a league-best six.
