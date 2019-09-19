By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid High School boys golf team took on Labelle Tuesday. The match was held at the Placid Lakes Country Club.
The Green Dragons won with a four-person score of 202 for the nine-hole match while Labelle shot a 256.
The Green Dragons were led by Parker Griffin who shot a 48. Colby Gadsden had 49. Robby Hill made 52 and James Swaford rounded out the scoring with a 53. Gage Smith and Davis Jones also competed in the match, though their scores did not figure in the outcome.
Green Dragons Head Coach Daniel Bova said “At this point in the season I am pretty happy with the boys. We had a little interruption with the almost hurricane. We are a pretty young team with only 2 seniors. The rest are freshman and sophomores.”
Last year the team did not make it out of districts but Colby Gadsden was able to advance as far as regionals. It was a good experience for him heading into this season. When asked what his goals were this year Gadsden stated: “To make it back to regionals with a little more ease, get higher in the standings in districts and regionals.” When asked about his teammates he replied “They are like brothers to me. I try to teach them the best I can. So when I leave after this year, they can carry on the golfing tradition at Lake Placid High School.”
Lake Placid has a match on Monday at the Crutchfield-Hawkins Invitational. The Invitational is held at the Sun N Lakes Golf Club in Sebring. Some of the top high school players in the state compete in the Invitational.
Coach Bova is hoping the experience from the Invitational will help his team prepare for districts. The Dragons are in a new District this year. They are a Class 1A-Region 3-District 11 school. Some of the schools in that district are Bishop Verot, Cardinal Mooney, Oasis, Southwest Florida Christian and Sarasota Christian.
“This is our first year in this new district. So I am not too familiar with some of the other teams. If we can just put together some of the scores that we have been putting together and even shoot a little better. I think we have a chance to surprise some schools and surprise some people at districts.” commented Coach Bova.
