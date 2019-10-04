By TODD MOORE
LAKE PLACID — Cross country is coming in as a freshman thinking how long do we run and leaving as a senior in love with everything about it. It was Senior Night for Lake Placid Green Dragons as they hosted a cross country meet with DeSoto, Moore Haven, Avon Park and Sebring.
Senior Noah Roth from Sebring and senior Emily Vargas from Avon Park led their respective divisions on Lake Placid’s course Tuesday night. Roth finished in first in the boys’ division with a time of 17:25.7. Vargas finished first in the girls’ division with 19:59.1.
“I am very grateful for the team that I have and I am blessed with the ability that God has given me,” Sebring’s Roth said. Roth has a team goal of returning to regionals and a personal goal of getting his time down to a 16:15.
The boys’ division, led by Roth, was dominated by Sebring with four of the top five runners from Sebring. In second place was Moore Haven’s Cristabol Morales with an 18:44.9. Sebring’s Nicholas Colbert finished in 18:51.7, Ian Velez had a 19:07.5 and Daniel Morgan’s 19:10.3 helped Sebring take first place in the boys division.
Sebring had a first-place finish with a team score of 26 followed by DeSoto in second-place with a 41 and Avon Park took third with 66 points. Moore Haven came in fourth with 77 and host Lake Placid finished last with a score of 115.
Other notable times from local runners were Avon Park’s Chris Manus with a time of 19:43.20, Avon Park’s Jamie Rivas with a 20:20.5 and Lake Placid’s Frankie Cortes with a 24:18.5.
Avon Park’s Vargas took first place in the girls’ division followed by Lake Placid’s Carlyn Bobo with a 21:24.2. In third place was DeSoto’s Anette Lupita Manriquez with a time of 22:34.6. Rounding out the top five was Lake Placid’s Francesca Chillemi with 24:25.3 and Desoto’s Miriam Hernandez with 25:06.6.
Avon Park girls’ Head Coach Pakitta Felix on Emily Vargas “She is doing really good. I feel by the end of the season she will place strong like always.” Vargas went to the state tournament and placed seventh in the 2A classification.
Top girls team honors went to DeSoto County with an overall score of 35. Second place went to Lake Placid with a 44. Right behind them was Avon Park with a 47 and Sebring took last with an 84 score.
Other notable girls’ times were 25:49.1 by Avon Park’s Amanda Catania and Avon Park’s Leawna Egan with a 26:27.6. Sebring’s top runner was Felicity Velez with a 28:09.8.
Cross country is a team sport that requires many incredible individual efforts and determination. Our local teams are definitely examples of that with tons of heart.
Lake Placid, Sebring and Avon Park will all participate in the Hardee Invitation on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. The Green Dragons are looking forward to the 9th annual Green Dragon 5K fundraiser that will take place Saturday, Oct. 12 starting at 8 a.m.
