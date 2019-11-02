The Associated Press
The NFL says it is committed to diversity and inclusion.
The league received its lowest overall score in racial and gender hiring practices in 15 years, according to a report released earlier this week.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport gave the NFL a B for racial hiring practices and a C-plus for gender hiring practices in its annual racial and gender report card for a combined B-minus grade. The overall score of 79.3% was down from 81.6% last year.
The report places more emphasis on head coaching and general manager positions. There are currently only four people of color in head coaching positions, down from a record-tying eight to start the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Also, there were only GMs who are people of color to start the 2019 season, a decrease from four in 2018 and six in 2017.
But the league has seen increases in hiring at other positions.
“The NFL has experienced diversity and inclusion as good business,” the league said in a statement. “Our long-standing and ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in gender hiring increases at the league office as well as in gender and underrepresented minority hiring increases among club executive leadership.
“Even with this progress, we know that diversity and inclusion are not about a point-in-time snapshot. The Rooney Rule, which has been increasingly adopted in both the public and private sectors as an industry best practice, is just one example of our long-term commitment.
“There is still work to be done and our progress in some areas reinforces our determination to work even harder in other areas to continue building a diverse and inclusive workplace across all aspects of our business.”
