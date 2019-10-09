By FRED GOODALL
AP Sports Writer
TAMPA — There are plenty of reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a losing record through five games, none more glaring than a struggling secondary that coach Bruce Arians says is not nearly physical enough for his taste.
The 66-year-old coach, in his first season of trying to transform a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007 into postseason contenders, went as far as to call his defensive backs “soft” following Sunday’s 31-24 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Arians was asked Monday how he expects the mostly-young group of cornerbacks and safeties will respond to his characterization as the Bucs prepare to travel to London this week to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
“Positively, I hope,” the coach said. “We’ll see.”
The Bucs have had one of the league’s leakiest pass defenses for most of the club’s 12-year playoff drought. The difficulty general manager Jason Licht and three different coaching staffs that have been assembled during the GM’s tenure have had fixing the problem is reflected in the fact the team has used eight high draft picks over the past three years on defensive backs who’ve yet make much of a difference.
Nevertheless, Arians remains confident that rookies Mike Edwards, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, whose development has been slowed by injury, can help as the season progresses.
