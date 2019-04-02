AVON PARK – The Heartland Lions crushed the Largo Wildcats by a score of 34-0 in their last regular season home game of the season at Memorial Stadium at the Martin Luther King Jr Sport Complex on Saturday.
The lopsided victory improved Heartland to an impressive 7-1 on the season.
The Lions defense held the Wildcats to negative overall yardage in both passing and rushing, causing Largo to concede defeat early in the fourth quarter.
After turning the ball over on downs on their opening drive, the Lions recovered a Wildcat fumble on Largo’s 28-yard line.
Runs of 11 and 15 yards by Eldon McKenzie helped to overcome a holding penalty to give the Lions a first down at the Largo 12.
After a short run by Brandon Bates to get to the eight, Lions quarterback Terrance Hill carried the ball to the left pylon for an 8-yard scoring run.
The 2-point conversion was good to give Heartland an 8-0 lead.
The Lions offense continued to struggle throughout the first quarter and early in the second quarter as the Heartland defense manhandled Largo’s offense.
Heartland showed its quick-strike capabilities toward the end of the first half with two touchdown passes from Hill.
The first being a 43-yard laser to Mel Giles, who maintained possession as he caught the ball and tumbled into the end zone to put the Lions up 14-0.
Hill threw his second touchdown pass right before the half on a short screen pass to the left to Willie Lowe. Following blockers down the left sideline, Lowe bulled his way the last five yards through two Wildcat defenders to put the Lions up 22-0 at the half.
Heartland continued to take advantage of the short field in the second half, scoring on its first drive that started on their own 45.
Six plays later, highlighted by a 21-yard run by McKenzie, Hill capped off the drive with his third touchdown pass, a 3-yarder to Varis Manago that put the Lions up 28-0 after three quarters of play.
Bates finished off the scoring for the Lions in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard pitchout to the left side to make the score 34-0 and effectively sealed the game as the Wildcats conceded the rest of the fourth period to give Heartland the 34-0 victory.
The Heartland defense held the Wildcat offense to minus 31 yards total offense, -26 rushing and -5 passing, with four sacks for -23 yards.
They also created two turnovers, one fumble recovery and an interception by Manago.
The Lions rushed for 123 yards, led by McKenzie with 55 and Bates with 49. Hill completed 5 of 13 passes to five different receivers for 100 yards and three touchdowns.
The Lions will play their two remaining regular-season games on the road against the Central Florida Choas and Lake County Storm before heading into the playoffs.
