By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
Another Heartland Invitational is in the bag. The annual event drew six schools consisting of host Lake Placid, Sebring, Avon Park, Hardee, Bishop Verot and St. Edwards. The invitational was held over a two-day period with over 20 events and multiple heats.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons placed first overall with a team score of 1,049-points, Bishop Verot claimed second with 864 and Sebring Blue Streaks rounded out the top three with 844. The Avon Park Red Devils got a total of 633 placing them in fifth.
“It was a great meet with six teams and all the kids swam great,” said Lake Placid Coach Tom Creel. “I am very proud of our team and we had close to nearly 40% personal best times during this meet. Makes me feel real good and a great way to end the competition season and get ready for the start of our FHSAA State series.”
The Green Dragons claimed first in the girls division with 580, Bishop Verot came in second with 439. Hardee placed third with 413. The Blue Streaks were fourth with 356 and the Red Devils came in fifth with 238.
“The Heartland is always a great to meet to end the season with as we get a chance to work on events they may be swimming at districts,” said Avon Park Coach Tracy Lee. “We are super proud of Emma Welch who is a freshman who found out she would be swimming the 200 individual medley for the first time. She stepped out of her comfort zone and did an amazing job for the team. We are hosting districts next week and we hope to see everyone there to cheer on some amazing athletes.”
In the boys division, Sebring was at the top of the podium with 488 and Lake Placid was close second with 469. Bishop Verot claimed third with 425 and Avon Park came in fourth with 395.
“We were extremely excited to have all six of our divers place,” said Sebring Coach Pat Caton. “It gave an excellent start to the swimming Saturday. We were very proud of our swimmers as many of them dropped time and got personal bests. Our boys had a great regular season staying on top of their competition. Our girl swimmers have a lot of young, raw talent and will hopefully continue to grow stronger over the next couple of years. Now, our swimmers and divers are focused on the district meet and the challenges of each team and event.”
Districts are just around the corner for all teams. Teams are doing last minute preparations and are hoping to place high. Avon Park will be hosting the Class 2A-District 8 meet starting Monday with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming will be Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.
Lake Placis will host the Class 1A-District 7 on Saturday, Oct. 26 starting at 11 a.m.
