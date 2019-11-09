By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI GARDENS — Louisville has never faced Miami linebackers Michael Pinckney and Shaquille Quarterman.
The Cardinals’ coach, however, remembers them well.
Scott Satterfield was coaching at Appalachian State in 2016 when that school faced the Hurricanes, back when Pinckney and Quarterman were making just the third appearance of their careers. And now he’ll see them again Saturday when Louisville (5-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) visits Miami (5-4, 3-3) in the final home regular-season game for the Hurricanes’ most experienced linebackers.
“They were really good back then, too,” Satterfield said. “And they’ve just gotten better.”
Barring an Orange Bowl appearance, this will be the final time Quarterman and Pinckney play at Hard Rock Stadium as collegians. Miami doesn’t have a particularly big senior class, but losing those two linebackers — Quarterman hasn’t missed a start yet in his career — will certainly leave a void.
And while there will be a bit of nostalgia during the Senior Day pregame ceremony, the Hurricanes have bigger items to deal with — such as getting the sixth win of the season and securing bowl eligibility. Miami has won two straight and is coming off a 27-10 win in the annual rivalry game with Florida State.
“We feel like we are improving,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said. “The players are starting to gain some confidence, and we’re going to need it because this Saturday we play a very dangerous Louisville football team who had a week off to think about nothing but the Miami Hurricanes.”
