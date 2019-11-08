By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
Here are some things to watch during the 11th week of the Southeastern Conference football season.
GAME OF THE WEEK
No. 1 LSU (No. 2 College Football Playoff) at No. 2 Alabama (No. 3 CFP): LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is trying to end an eight-game skid in this annual series as Alabama (8-0, 5-0) seeks its 32nd straight home victory. These SEC West rivals are two of the nation’s highest-scoring teams, as Alabama ranks second in points per game (48.6) and LSU is fourth (46.8). This game also could have major Heisman Trophy implications for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, assuming Tagovailoa plays after missing most of the Crimson Tide’s last two games with a high ankle sprain.
MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy vs. LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.: We normally try to make sure the matchup of the week isn’t from our game of the week, but the LSU-Alabama showdown is big enough to warrant the extra attention. Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top receiver last year and has followed that up by catching 52 passes for 682 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Stingley, a freshman, is tied for the SEC lead in interceptions (four) and leads the conference in passes defended (13). Alabama has so many outstanding receivers that Stingley could be assigned to many different guys at one time or another. But a potential Jeudy-Stingley matchup is particularly intriguing.
IMPACT PERFORMER
South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards will end his career as the most prolific receiver in school history. Edwards already has a school-record 225 career receptions. He also has 2,955 yards receiving to put himself well within reach of Alshon Jeffery’s career record of 3,042. His 21 touchdown catches are two off the school record shared by Sidney Rice and Jeffery. Edwards tied a school single-game record last week by catching 14 passes in a 24-7 triumph over Vanderbilt.
