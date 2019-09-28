By JERRY BEACH
Associated Press
NEW YORK — For seven innings Thursday night, Zack Wheeler looked like he was going to go into free agency with a flourish. But then Curtis Granderson stepped to the plate and came up with his own ending.
Granderson’s go-ahead, pinch-hit homer capped a three-run eighth inning against his former team and lifted the Miami Marlins to a 4-2 win over the New York Mets.
The pinch-homer was the fourth of the season for Granderson, who played for the Yankees from 2010-13 before joining the Mets from 2014-17. The 38-year-old Granderson, who is batting .187 as a reserve for the Marlins, said earlier this week he hopes to play again in 2020.
“If it’s going to be his last one here, I’m so glad that happened,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “We’ll see where that goes. But if it was it, it was a really nice moment. And good for us.”
The fans at Citi Field acknowledged Granderson might be playing the final week of his career with a series of warm ovations during each of his four pinch-hitting appearances this week.
“If it does end up being that way, that’d be a really, really cool way to go out,” Granderson said. “But who knows what ends up happening?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.