By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI — Ryan Tannehill is throwing touchdown passes for the Titans. Matt Moore is doing the same for the Chiefs. Laremy Tunsil is protecting the blind side for the Texans. Ndamukong Suh is plugging the middle for the Buccaneers.
Oh, and Adam Gase is doing lots of losing with the Jets.
Ladies and gentlemen, your most recent Miami Dolphins’ playoff team.
The Dolphins play the Jets on Sunday, with Gase’s fingerprints on both teams. He led Miami to the postseason as a rookie head coach in 2016.
But for both Gase and the Dolphins, it has since been a spiral that seems to be accelerating of late.
Gase is in his first year as coach of the Jets, who are 1-6 and enduring a soap opera season. The Dolphins are 0-7 under Brian Flores, hired after they fired Gase in January.
It has been 50 years since a Game 8 matchup in the NFL featured two teams with such a lousy combined record. Here are things to know about the least of the AFC East:
DOLPHINS’ DECLINE
The 2016 Dolphins looked like a team that might be built to last. But three seasons later, Tannehill and other stars are gone, and only six players from the ‘16 active roster are still suiting up for Miami.
“Crazy, right?” tackle Jesse Davis said. “Football years. It seems pretty long ago for sure, but it really hasn’t been that long.”
Since the Dolphins’ playoff loss to end the 2016 season, they’re 13-26. A rebuild this year ordered by owner Stephen Ross led to a dismantling of the roster.
“I can’t worry about what could have been,” Gase said. “I’ve got to worry about this game.”
Flores echoes that sentiment. The rookie head coach is still looking for his first victory.
“This team is getting closer to getting to the point to where we can pull out a ballgame,” Flores said.
