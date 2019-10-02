The Associated Press
LONDON — Two of the biggest names in golf have taken a swing at the course set-ups on the European Tour, saying they need to be tougher to test the best players.
Rory McIlroy was the first to vent his frustration, saying after the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday that “there are no penalties for bad shots” and “I don’t feel good golf is rewarded as well as it could be.”
“I’m sick of coming back over to the European Tour and shooting 15 under par and finishing 30th,” said the No. 2-ranked McIlroy, who actually finished in a tie for 26th on 15 under at the Dunhill Links in Scotland — seven shots behind the winner, Victor Perez.
McIlroy clarified his comments in an Instagram post on Monday, saying “strategy, course management and shot-making” were key aspects of golf being taken out of the game not just in Europe but across the world.
“I would personally like to see tougher set-ups in Europe,” McIlroy wrote, “because it will produce better, more complete, young players in the future and that can only be a good thing for the game and our Ryder Cup chances.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.