Special to the Highlands News-Sun
The 20th Annual Sebring Meals On Wheels Charity Golf Scramble was held Saturday, Nov. 2 at Harder Hall Golf Club.
The winning team members for first place in Flight I this year were: Kaleb Saunders, Steven Salter, Joel Walkup and Travis Dionne with 53.5. The second place team, sponsored by the Reed-Ferry Team of Berkshire Hathaway Realty, consisted of Denver Ferry, Jack Bamford, Steve Tucker, and Brian Polluck.
Winners in Flight II, sponsored by Century 21 Advanced All Services Realty, was the team of Ronnie Carter, Donald Brissette, Jason Carter, and David Boersma with 59.05. Close second was the team of Advance Transportation Systems; Stan Foster, Norris Ellison, Bo Wyewandt, and Mike Dickens with 59.9.
Flight III winners, from the Palms of Sebring, were JD Baird, Sam Wilson, Wesley Wall, and Darren Townsend with 60.25. The second place team was Ed Richman, Meals On Wheels volunteer, and his teammates Brian Valentine, Don Sparr, and Ed Schuler with 63.4.
The winner of the Adult Beverage Cart and contents went to Mike Isom, Positive Medical Transport team member.
Emerald Corporate Sponsor for the event is Positive Medical Transport with the Reed-Ferry Team of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services as Corporate Sponsors. Positive Medical sponsored the Putting Contest and the Reed-Ferry Team sponsored the Hole-In-One Contest.
Gold Sponsors for the charity fundraiser were Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Annett Bus Lines, Sebring Grand Prix Carwash, Heartland Periodontics, PA, Michael A. Lamp, DDS and Advance Transportation Services.
Contributors to the swag bags given to the golfers, First Southern Bank, Century Storage, and Ed and Rosa Richman. In-kind sponsors were Dr. and Mrs. Michael Lamp, Highlands News-Sun, Carlos Roman CPA, The Palms of Sebring, Artistic Frames Graphics Signs, Highlands Radio Group (Cohan), and Century Storage.
Among the Silent Auction items and door prize gifts were items from the Kennedy Space Center, Dora Canal Premier Boat Tour, Norby’s Steak and Seafood, Marie Selby Gardens in Sarasota, The Tampa Bay Downs and Bok Tower.
Local restaurants and businesses supporting the even with door prizes and silent auction items were Palms Car Wash, Tire Plus, Tire Kingdom, Hibachi Grill, Faded Bistro and Beer Garden, Big T. Tire, Homer’s Smorgasbord, Broken Egg Restaurant, Wild Turkey Tavern, Highlands Ridge, First Southern Bank, The Blue Lagoon, Dimitri’s Restaurant, Oscar’s Family Restaurant, Fairmont Café, The Thai House, Dee’s Place, Advent Health, Sebring Grand Prix Car Wash, Publix, Hinkle Legal Document Preparation, Sea Mist Embroidery and Bernie Little Distributors.
Breakfast was sponsored by Paul and Mary Margaret Staik.
